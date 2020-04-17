Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 3,833 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,747 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in American Express by 327.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.27.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,235,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349,769. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

