Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.75. 89,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,111,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.83. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

