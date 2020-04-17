Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,669 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,072,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,352,000 after buying an additional 845,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,966,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,787,000 after buying an additional 807,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 276,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,534. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.91 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 348.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

