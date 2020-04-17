Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,150,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded down $20.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.17. 9,788,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,565,410. The company has a market capitalization of $187.81 billion, a PE ratio of 101.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

