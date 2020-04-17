Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 11,718 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,718 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 233,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,366. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

