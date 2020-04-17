Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 119,333 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,333 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.15. 26,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,004. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.18 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

