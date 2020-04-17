Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,358 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,530 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

