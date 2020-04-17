Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 17,491 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,491 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.93. 500,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

