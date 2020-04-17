Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,926 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.1% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.7% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 219,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 36,208 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.46.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.13. 8,523,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,779,732. The company has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.