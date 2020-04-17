Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 29,566 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,566 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,672,451 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78.

