Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 3,464 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,770,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Waste Management by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,738 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2,836.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,484 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 11,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 987,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

WM stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.66. 1,288,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,389. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

