Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 5,678 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,943,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 973,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,156,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 680,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 533,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.55. The company had a trading volume of 703,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,946,352. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average is $89.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.