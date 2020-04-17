Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.72. The company had a trading volume of 60,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,337. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average is $87.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5894 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

