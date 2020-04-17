Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,660 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $110,098,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after buying an additional 1,598,458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after buying an additional 1,424,892 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,709.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,006,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,047,000 after acquiring an additional 970,976 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,716,276 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average of $63.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

