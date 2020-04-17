Pinterest (PINS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) in the last few weeks:

4/15/2020 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $27.00 to $19.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Pinterest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinterest Inc. provides a visual discovery engine. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company also provides Product Pins which make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; and Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products. Pinterest Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

4/13/2020 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $29.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Pinterest had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $29.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Pinterest had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2020 – Pinterest had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $17.01 on Friday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion and a PE ratio of -5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.73.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Pinterest’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $698,251.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pinterest by 42.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

