Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Smart Sand in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.35 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Smart Sand’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Smart Sand from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded Smart Sand from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Sand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Shares of SND opened at $0.70 on Friday. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Smart Sand by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 70,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 41,450 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

