Piper Sandler Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $7.45 on Thursday, reaching $83.99. 94,141,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,355,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $183,146.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,020.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,441,000 after purchasing an additional 556,936 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

