Pirl 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,082.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, Pirl has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $193,869.64 and approximately $2,082.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 68,038,068 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

