Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLT shares. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Plantronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty acquired 10,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 2,100 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Plantronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Plantronics by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Plantronics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 19,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Plantronics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plantronics by 1,885.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PLT opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $554.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Plantronics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $53.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

