Polis (POLIS) Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $23,116.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00009371 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. The official website for Polis is polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, STEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

