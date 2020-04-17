Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,500 ($19.73). UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

POLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Polymetal International to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,433.75 ($18.86).

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 1,539.50 ($20.25) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.24. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,436.50 ($18.90). The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,311.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,235.62.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

