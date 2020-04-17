Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 626 ($8.23) to GBX 576 ($7.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Polypipe Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 515.20 ($6.78).

Shares of Polypipe Group stock opened at GBX 459.33 ($6.04) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $922.15 million and a PE ratio of 18.67. Polypipe Group has a 12-month low of GBX 365 ($4.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 620 ($8.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 476.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 495.73.

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 29.60 ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 28.70 ($0.38) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polypipe Group will post 2649.0001415 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polypipe Group Company Profile

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

