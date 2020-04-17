Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.57 ($79.73).

Several analysts have issued reports on PAH3 shares. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of ETR PAH3 opened at €43.62 ($50.72) on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of €28.28 ($32.88) and a 1-year high of €70.66 ($82.16). The business has a 50-day moving average of €43.88 and a 200-day moving average of €60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

