PressOne Market Cap Achieves $5.26 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One PressOne token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. PressOne has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $54,709.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PressOne has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PressOne alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.64 or 0.02740708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00220746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00056183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one/en.

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.