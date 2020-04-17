Price Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,518,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,910,000 after purchasing an additional 255,447 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,697,000 after acquiring an additional 248,488 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,236,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,657,000.

VO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $141.79. 1,354,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,207. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

