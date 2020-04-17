ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRA shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on ProAssurance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $20.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,005.00 and a beta of 0.59.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $249.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,845,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,704,000 after acquiring an additional 204,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,844,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,551,000 after acquiring an additional 46,319 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

