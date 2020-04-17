Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,687.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $336,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

PRGS opened at $36.30 on Friday. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 8.79%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

