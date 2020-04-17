ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 3.2% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,050,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,411,000 after buying an additional 105,756 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 49,989 shares during the period.

NOBL stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,878 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

