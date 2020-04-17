ProximaX (XPX) Market Cap Hits $4.20 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $512,620.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. One ProximaX token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Kryptono.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.02736634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00224563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kryptono and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

