PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRYMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale downgraded PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

PRYMY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 49,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,826. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $13.43.

PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR Company Profile

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through Energy, Projects, and Telecom segments. The Energy segment manufactures medium voltage cable systems to connect industrial and residential buildings to primary distribution grids; low voltage products for power distribution and the wiring of buildings; cable systems for various industrial applications, such as trains, aircraft, ships, port cranes, tunnel and mining excavation systems, nuclear power stations, military vehicles, and renewable energy; and solutions for elevator and automotive industries.

