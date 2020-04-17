Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Short Interest Update

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 6,179,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

PEG traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,143,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,991. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,627,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,939 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,892,000 after acquiring an additional 724,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 518.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 775,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 649,980 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

