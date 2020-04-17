Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PURP. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 44 ($0.58) price target (down previously from GBX 110 ($1.45)) on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Purplebricks Group from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 61 ($0.80) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

PURP stock opened at GBX 35.66 ($0.47) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.95. Purplebricks Group has a 12-month low of GBX 22.05 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 148 ($1.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $115.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.