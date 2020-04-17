PVH (NYSE:PVH) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 4.00

Headlines about PVH (NYSE:PVH) have trended very positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. PVH earned a news impact score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the textile maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.88. 1,821,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,601. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $83.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PVH has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $134.24. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.99.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PVH will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

