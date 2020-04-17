Pwmco LLC Buys 55,800 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Pwmco LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 2.9% of Pwmco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pwmco LLC owned 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WY stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,786,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,082. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 348.72%.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

