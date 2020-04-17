Pwmco LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pwmco LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 104.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Pwmco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pwmco LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,392,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CHKP. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. First Analysis downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.31.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $106.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,530. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $121.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.52.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

