Pwmco LLC Purchases Shares of 32,800 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 130,969 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,226,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after acquiring an additional 119,783 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 175,859 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Henry Schein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.27.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

