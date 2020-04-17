Pwmco LLC Sells 127,425 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Pwmco LLC cut its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,425 shares during the quarter. Home Bancshares makes up 1.9% of Pwmco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pwmco LLC owned 0.28% of Home Bancshares worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HOMB traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.95. 2,002,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,299. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. Home Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. TheStreet lowered Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.