Pwmco LLC Sells 28,033 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pwmco LLC cut its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,033 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pwmco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pwmco LLC owned 0.12% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,604.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.55 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,040. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 524,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,083. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

