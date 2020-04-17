Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Materion Corp Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Materion in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Materion had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $833.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.11. Materion has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $71.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Materion by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Materion by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Materion by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

