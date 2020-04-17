Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Murphy USA Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MUSA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

MUSA opened at $102.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 9,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 640,211 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,669,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Murphy USA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $47,876,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 118,266 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

