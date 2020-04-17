Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Issued By Piper Sandler

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for NCS Multistage in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.10 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NCS Multistage’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of NCS Multistage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.98.

NCS Multistage stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.66.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.12 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NCS Multistage stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,264,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,383 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 4.84% of NCS Multistage worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

