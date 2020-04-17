Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Issued By DA Davidson

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) – DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neenah in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NP opened at $42.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.47. Neenah has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Neenah had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,310,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neenah by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85,061 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Neenah by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,629,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neenah by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Neenah by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 44,245 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

