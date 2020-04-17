Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Issued By DA Davidson

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kadant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Kadant from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.02.

Kadant stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $846.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.42. Kadant has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $114.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.46.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after buying an additional 156,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 604,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,626,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

