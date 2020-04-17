Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) Issued By B. Riley

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Pan American Silver in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.67.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$533.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$537.28 million.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

