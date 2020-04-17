Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for RealReal Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:REAL)

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for RealReal in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RealReal’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get RealReal alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on REAL. BidaskClub raised RealReal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on RealReal from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

RealReal stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. RealReal has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $30.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $797.77 million and a P/E ratio of -4.68.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 844,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 309,446 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $357,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,715,885 shares in the company, valued at $56,260,508.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,035 shares of company stock worth $1,061,661 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.