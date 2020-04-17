Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $16.31 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$375.00 to C$340.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$335.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$332.42.

Shares of CP opened at C$308.50 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$252.00 and a 52 week high of C$365.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$306.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$319.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$288.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$788,560.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

