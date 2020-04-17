Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XEC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after buying an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,985,000 after purchasing an additional 259,351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,233,000 after purchasing an additional 407,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,065,000 after purchasing an additional 65,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,041,000 after purchasing an additional 51,797 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Insiders bought 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.