Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Cut by Analyst

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Grand Canyon Education in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOPE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.91. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $132.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,699,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

