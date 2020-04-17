Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Illumina in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s FY2020 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $339.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $303.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.28. Illumina has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $380.76.

In other Illumina news, CFO Sam Samad sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.54, for a total value of $72,842.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,548.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,166. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.