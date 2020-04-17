Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Insmed Incorporated Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insmed in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 94.93% and a negative net margin of 186.37%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 366.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $17.38 on Friday. Insmed has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 18.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 635,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 97,566 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $4,423,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

